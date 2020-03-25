3 Chicago 7-Eleven stores in Lincoln Park, Logan Square, University Village robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO -- Three 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in less than 90 minutes Tuesday, according to Chicago police.The robberies happened:About 10:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Park, 957 W. Armitage Ave.;About 11:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Logan Square, 2401 N. Milwaukee Ave.; andAbout 11:50 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in University Village, 1524 W. Taylor St.In each robbery, someone flashed a gun and demanded the money in the cash register before fleeing, police said.No one was injured in any of the robberies and no arrests have been made, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.