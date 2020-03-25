3 Chicago 7-Eleven stores in Lincoln Park, Logan Square, University Village robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO -- Three 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in less than 90 minutes Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 10:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Park, 957 W. Armitage Ave.;
About 11:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Logan Square, 2401 N. Milwaukee Ave.; and
About 11:50 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in University Village, 1524 W. Taylor St.
In each robbery, someone flashed a gun and demanded the money in the cash register before fleeing, police said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies and no arrests have been made, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parklogan squareuniversity villagechicago crimerobbery7 elevenarmed robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths, as hospitals prepare influx of patients
CTA bus, rail operators test positive for COVID-19
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
What to know about Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
IL attorney general address price gouging, hoarding complaints amid COVID-19 crisis
25-year-old COVID-19 patient in coma, test lost for days
Show More
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Berwyn dad describes COVID-19 as 'truly miserable'
Educational companies offering free tools for teachers, parents
Spring breaker who partied despite COVID-19 warnings apologizes
Malort joins fight against COVID-19 with branded hand sanitizer
More TOP STORIES News