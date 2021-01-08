3 Chicago gas stations robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three gas stations on Chicago's Northwest Side were robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, police said.

The first robbery occurred at about 12 a.m. in the 3700-block of West Addison Street. Police said a male suspect wearing all black robbed a 47-year-old gas station clerk at gunpoint. The suspect then went to an adjoining restaurant and robbed a 24-year-old clerk before fleeing in a black Dodge Dart with an unknown amount of money.

The second robbery occurred in the 3900-block of West Irving Park Road at 12:24 a.m. Police said a 46-year-old clerk was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The third robbery occurred in the 5700-block of North Northwest Highway at 12:35 a.m. A 43-year-old clerk was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured and no one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies. Police have not said if the robberies are related and Area Five detectives are investigating.
