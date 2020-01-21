3 children, all under the age of 4, found dead inside Arizona home

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police are investigating how three children, all under the age of four, died inside a home in Phoenix.
According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night.
The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive inside the house.
Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.
Police told KPHO there are no obvious signs of trauma, but the fact all three children were found dead is suspicious.
Authorities also say it's too early to determine a cause of death, but they were told the children were "ill" earlier in the day.
Investigators are interviewing the children's mother, father and another relative.
