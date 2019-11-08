3 children among 5 hurt in West Side crash

CHICAGO -- Five people, including three children, were injured in a crash Friday on the West Side.

A Range Rover was westbound about 3:10 a.m. in the 4800-block of West Washington Boulevard when it collided at a 1998 Toyota sedan northbound on Cicero, Chicago police said.

Three children and two adults inside the Toyota were taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said three of the people injured were in fair-to-serious condition and the others were in serious-to-critical condition, but did not specify their ages or genders.

The driver of the Range Rover was cited for driving with a suspended license, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
