3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida officials say 3 children died after the got trapped inside a freezer.

LIVE OAK, Florida --
Authorities in Florida say three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they couldn't get out.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, couldn't be revived when they were found Sunday at a home in Live Oak in north Florida.

Officials say the children lived at the house with the grandmother of two of the children and the other child's mother. The women were roommates.

The sheriff's office says in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the restroom and couldn't find the children upon returning.

The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.

The sheriff's office says foul play isn't suspected. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors for review.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
VIDEO: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of moving car
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Show More
Mom drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse
More News