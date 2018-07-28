3 children, man wounded in Lawndale shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Three children and a man were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night, police said. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three children and a man were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Police said the shooting took place at around 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of South Troy Street.

The victims were gathered outside with a group of people when police said two unknown offenders fired into the crowd from down the street.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and is hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and an 11-year-old boy was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A large group of family members gathered outside Stroger Hospital as soon as they heard the news.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in the hand and the hip. He's listed in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotchicago shootingchicago police departmentChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
4 shot, including 3 children, in Lawndale
Top Stories
Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway
Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive
Chicago woman with partial sight competes in Independence Cup
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed in duck boat accident
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Show More
As deadline passes, children remain separated from parents in Chicago area
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Boy, 10, missing from Lansing found
Is Chicago ready for reform in 2018's police department?
More News