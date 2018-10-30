CHICAGO (WLS) --Three current and former Chicago police officers accused of covering up details of the Laquan McDonald shooting are set to go before a judge Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.
David March, Joseph Walsh, and Thomas Gaffney are accused of coordinating their stories and making false police reports after the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. Prosecutors said the officers claimed in their reports that McDonald had assaulted Officer Jason Van Dyke, dashcam video evidence proved otherwise.
Van Dyke shot the teenager 16 times as he was walking away from officers. The officer was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.
The officers are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.
Officer Gaffney is suspended without pay. Detective March and Officer Walsh are now retired.
Like the Van Dyke trial, the judge is allowing cameras inside the court for this case.
Tuesday in court, attorneys will go over any pre-trial motions. A bench trial is set for November 26.