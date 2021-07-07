Person of interest being questioned ATF agents, CPD officer hurt in Morgan Park shooting: police

BREAKING: (2) @ATF_Chicago Agents and (1) #ChicagoPolice Officer have been shot during the course of an investigation early this morning. All three in stable condition. at Christ Hospital. Suspect(s) being sought. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/aPtd9JV78Y — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 7, 2021

WATCH: CPD supt. gives update after officer, ATF agents hurt in shooting

WATCH: Alderman says communities, police 'under siege' after police shooting

South Side neighborhood on edge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two ATF agents and a CPD officer were hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the city's South Side, CPD Superintendent David Brown said.A person of interest in currently being questioned, according to CPD.The three were shot and wounded in an attack near the 22nd Chicago Police District headquarters about 5:50 a.m., Brown said during a press conference later Wednesday.The agents and officer were conducting an undercover operation and were driving in an unmarked police car when they were shot, Brown said. The car was driving on a ramp near northbound Interstate 57 and 119th Street, police said.One ATF agent was hit in the hand and another was struck in the torso area. One agent is a man and one is a woman, police said.The CPD officer was grazed on his head, Brown said.The three were taken to Christ Hospital after the shooting, and their injuries are not life threatening. They have since been released from the hospital, federal officials told the I-Team Wednesday afternoon.An ATF spokeswoman said the two injured are "senior" agents. The officer has also been with the CPD for quite some time.Officials declined to provide information about the investigation in which the three were involved, saying only that they were working undercover.Brown said this is the 36th CPD officer shot at this year; nine were hit.Brown highlighted crime in the city and against his own officers."The officers are performing their jobs at the highest level; they are risking everything to protect the people of Chicago," he said. "No one would do what these officers do right now. This is a very challenging time to be in law enforcement, but they are rising to the challenge."Alderman Matt O'Shea, with the 19th Ward, said he was glad those injured will be OK, but called on President Joe Biden for help with Chicago violence.He said community members are afraid to let their kids play outside."Another example of just where we're at as a city," he said. "Our communities are under siege. Our police officers are under siege; they're outmanned and they're outgunned. We have 100,000 gang members in the city of Chicago right now; they're all armed. They're emboldened. They have absolutely no fear, no respect for life, no respect for the communities that they come from."Roads were closed in the area of the 1900-block of West Monterey Avenue, while police investigate.Officers appeared to be canvassing a large swath of the neighborhood, spanning from the 111th Street ramp to Interstate 57 to 119th Street.Law enforcement sources said a suspect vehicle was found parked on the street at 207 E. 89th Place, but Brown would not confirm that detail.Any possible suspects are still at large."During a greet with Mayor Lightfoot on the airport tarmac, President Biden expressed his personal support for the two ATF officials and the Chicago police officer who were shot earlier today. He reiterated his commitment to working with the Mayor and leaders in Chicago in the fight against gun violence and conveyed that the Department of Justice would soon be in touch about the strike force announced just a few weeks ago that will be working with cities like Chicago," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Those who live near 89th and Indiana Avenue are worried about the crime, as the alleged suspect car was parked nearby.Several Chicago Police Department squads, in addition to a SWAT team, converged on the South Side neighborhood and began searching alleys, backyards and at least one house for the suspect or suspects."Just concerning, you know - I grew up around here, so I've seen the changes," neighborhood resident Zach Henry said. "But I remember how it used to be - quiet, senior working class neighborhood. It's pretty different with all of this going on."Police remained on the scene about 11 a.m. Wednesday and said they did interview several residents whose homes are located near where the car was found.Community activist and St. Sabina Pastor Father Michel Pfleger said "Illinois is in a state of emergency and the Windy City is becoming known as a bloody city."He went on to say, "Governor Cuomo declared a gun violence state of emergency in New York State and is committing $139 million to reverse the trend of rising shootings and murders across the state. 886 people have been shot this year so far in New York, through July 4th. In Chicago, 1743 have been shot so far this year and 357 killed. Governor Pritzker needs to declare gun violence an emergency in Illinois and commit funds to reverse the trend here as well as call for an emergency summit of state, county, and city officials and community leaders and residents to come up with a comprehensive plan and strategy."