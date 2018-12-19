CHICAGO (WLS) --The three Chicago police officers accused of conspiring to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald will be back in court Wednesday.
The officers opted for a bench trial. The judge in the case could set a new date for when she will announce her decision in the trial. It was originally set for Wednesday and was then postponed.
Retired Chicago Police Detective David March, Retired Officer Joseph Walsh and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused covering up the murder of Laquan McDonald by fellow officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in October. The officers have been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct.