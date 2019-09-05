Injuries reported in 3-vehicle Avondale crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several injuries have been reported after a three-vehicle crash in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood Thursday morning.The crash occurred at Elston Avenue and Roscoe Street across the street from a Chicago Fire Department firehouse.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as one of the cars was overturned on its side on the street and two people were extricated from that vehicle.Six ambulances were called to the scene and six people, including four children, were reportedly injured. Two adults were reportedly transported serious to critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and four children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, three in serious and one in serious-to-critical condition.The intersection is closed as authorities respond.