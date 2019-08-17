3 critically wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO -- Three men are in critical condition after a shooting Friday on the Near West Side.They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when they heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.Two men, 35 and 28, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The older man was shot in the face and leg while the younger man was hit in the abdomen.A third man, 31, was struck in the back, police said. He walked into the University of Illinois Medical Center.No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.Earlier this year, multiple people were killed in the same block in shootings that happened hours apart from each other.