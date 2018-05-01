3 CTA workers injured in Loop explosion, fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two workers sustained burns from an electrical flash fire Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Loop. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three CTA workers were injured, two of them critically, in an explosion and electrical fire Monday morning in Chicago's Loop.

The injured individuals were doing maintenance work in a ComEd substation that is connected with the CTA at 10 East Lake Street, just east of North State Street. It happened in a two-story structure behind the Wit hotel.

Around 11 a.m., an electrical panel "arced," causing the flash fire.

Two CTA workers close to the transformer suffered "significant burns," and were transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the CFD said.

A third worker was less seriously injured. That worker was also taken to Northwestern, where his or her condition stabilized. He was treated and released Monday afternoon.

ComEd officials said 500 customers lost power due to the fire. CTA service was not impacted.

The substation provides power to the nearby elevated trains. CTA used an alternative power source to keep the trains running.

Emergency crews were at the scene until around 12:50 p.m. State was blocked to traffic between East Upper Wacker Drive and East Randolph Street. Lake, which is one way in this area, was blocked to traffic at North Dearborn Street.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
electricfireChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News