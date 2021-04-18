Shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 dead, 2 injured at Wis. bar, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10525096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office gives an update after three people were killed and two others were injured at a shooting in a bar.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Three men were killed in a shooting at Kenosha County bar in Wisconsin early Sunday morning.The shooting took place around 12:42 a.m. at the Somers House, a bar in the Village of Somers, according to officials.At least two other individuals were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries."There's a possibility that one or two, or maybe even more had, minor injuries, some other injuries," said Sheriff David Beth, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.Two of the victims died at the scene. The third victim fled in a car with other people but later died on the way to a hospital.The sheriff said the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and then returned to go on the shooting spree."Next thing you know, I hear a bunch of shots going off. [I] got up, ran out and looked out the window. Just see people running from the bar in every direction," said Peter Ploskee, a resident near the bar.The shooter, who is described as a six foot tall man wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, is still on the loose, according to Kenosha officials."I didn't see nobody. Like I said, when I looked out the window, it was just chaos. People running every direction possible, so you know, who's who? Is that the guy? Is this the guy? People are just running, people screaming," Ploskee said.Kenosha officials believe the incident was targeted and isolated, and said they do not believe there is a threat to the community at the moment."The suspect is still at large. Suspect or suspects, we really don't know at this moment," Sheriff David Beth said.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement regarding the shooting."My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy," Gov. Evers said. "Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in hoping and praying those injured will recover from their injuries. We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence."Officials said they are looking for possibly multiple people and multiple weapons. No guns were recovered at the scene, but did mention that a handgun or handguns could have been used, according to the sheriff.The bar is known as gathering place for the Carthage College community. The campus was on lockdown for a period of time Sunday morning, according to the college website, but the college received a message at 6:20 a.m. from law enforcement that said the lockdown can be lifted.Sheridan Road is closed near the scene, and officials said the area should be avoided so Kenosha Sheriff's Department can continue its ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.