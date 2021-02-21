Louisiana gun store shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

METAIRIE, Louisiana -- Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Louisiana on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie just before 3 p.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing.

Metairie is just a few miles northwest of New Orleans.

One initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store, according to Lopinto. Both victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people then engaged the original suspect inside and outside the store, leaving two more people injured with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

A press release from the sheriff's office said the third person killed was the original shooter.

The two injured people were transported to University Hospital and are in stable condition, according to Lopinto.

It appears the people involved in the shooting may have been customers, employees or individuals at the location, he said.

The New Orleans office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has special agents working the scene, the agency tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianashootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Driver's license reinstatement expo gives people second chance
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work: VIDEO
Body found in South Shore garbage can: CPD
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting man trying to burglarize his car in Humboldt Park
Show More
Man sentenced for murdering wife, sister-in-law in Crystal Lake
These chicken parm sandwiches are as memorable as a good slice of pizza
Protect your tax refund from scammers
Here's how you can help Texans in need
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
More TOP STORIES News