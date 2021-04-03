deadly shooting

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during North Carolina house party, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, officials told ABC News.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinadeadly shootingpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
4 of at least 20 mass shootings since Atlanta spa attacks occur in Chicago-area
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
COPA to release video after boy, 13, killed in Little Village officer-involved shooting
Victims ID'd from 2 separate fatal I-290 wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park
COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Chicago State University now open
Chicago flower shop helping Southport Corridor Bees recover after losing hives
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Great Lakes shipping vessel stranded off WI after COVID outbreak
Show More
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction
Chicago Weather: Warmer, sunny, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News