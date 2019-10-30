Long Beach mass shooting: At least 3 dead, 9 wounded by gunfire at home

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Three men were killed and nine people were wounded in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a home in Long Beach.

Authorities were sent to a home around 10:44 p.m. on a shooting report.

Paramedics declared a mass casualty incident, reporting 12 patients.

Three men in their 20s were dead at the scene and nine patients were transported to local hospitals, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Paramedics were seen treating the wounded in a yard next to a nail salon before transporting them to nearby hospitals.



At least three bodies were visible on the ground.

Jake Heflin with the LBFD said the shooting took place at a Halloween party, and all patients transported may have been hit by gunfire.

Heflin added that the suspects remain at large, although the exact number of suspects involved was not clear and a description was not available.

It appears the shooting took place outdoors. Multiple shell casings were seen in the alley behind the home.
