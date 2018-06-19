Durham Police just telling me that three people died at apartment pool drowning. Several investigators on scene. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/h1bG301n5A — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 19, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3621884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive.

Apartment staff letting me inside pool area where workers are cleaning up. Police have finished on scene investigation. Three people died in drowning early this morning. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rpjTTPCrqF — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 19, 2018

Police are investigating after three people were pulled from a pool unresponsive early Tuesday.All three were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.It happened at the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, around 3 a.m.When officers arrived, they found two males and one female submerged in the pool.EMS workers pulled them out and worked frantically to save them. However, their attempts were unsuccessful.Officers did not comment on their identities or how the incident occurred.A forensic team processed the scene for hours after the incident Tuesday.Sandals, sneakers, and beer cans were found near the pool.The pool was closed at the time of the drownings.Police would not say if charges would be filed.