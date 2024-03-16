Police are looking for Andre Gordon, who was last seen driving a stolen Honda CRV.

3 dead after separate shootings in Philadelphia suburb; suspect still at large after carjacking

Action News On Demand 3 people dead after separate shootings in Bucks County; suspect fled in carjacked SUV

Action News On Demand 3 people dead after separate shootings in Bucks County; suspect fled in carjacked SUV

Action News On Demand 3 people dead after separate shootings in Bucks County; suspect fled in carjacked SUV

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Penn. -- Police are actively looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed three people on Saturday morning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle.

Falls Township police officers were called to the unit block of Viewpoint Lane in Levittown around 8:52 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

Police say that's where 26-year-old Andre Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, shot and killed two people who lived there.

Then, around 9:01 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown where Gordon allegedly shot and killed another person before fleeing the scene.

At 9:13 a.m., police say Gordon carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The carjacked driver was not injured.

Police believe Gordon knew all three of the victims who were killed. Gordon is believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area.

The vehicle Gordon was last observed driving is a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV, with Pennsylvania registration KFR 1534, and a 'Namaste' sticker in white lettering on the right side of the rear bumper.

Andre Gordon is approximately 6'1", with a thin build, and was last observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes.

Police say it is also believed that Gordon may be in possession of additional weapons. Gordon is extremely dangerous and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or (215) 328-8501.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW



A local congressman says there is an active shooter alert in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after multiple people were shot on Saturday morning.

Police in Falls Township have issued a shelter-in-place order.

Officers are telling residents to lock all doors and move to a central & secure location away from windows.

If you see any suspicious activity, dial 911.

Middletown Township Police confirmed the shootings happened in Falls Township.

It is unknown if the victims were targeted or if they were shot at random.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, that there is an active shooter alert and that officials are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.

Fitzpatrick said he is in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled. It was set to start at Conwell-Egan High School on New Falls Road. The shooting happened in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Police have instructed Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place to close until further notice.