3 dead after twin engine plane crashes behind home near Springfield airport, sheriff says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are dead after a twin engine plane crashed several miles outside the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport outside Springfield Tuesday afternoon, the Sangamon County sheriff said.

Officials said they received a call to the tower that an aircraft had crashed about seven miles south and east of the airport in a rural residential area. According to a homeowner, the plane crashed in the back of a house.

The homeowner said his neighbor called to say the plane had crashed in his backyard, the man told WICS-TV in Springfield. He said there was no damage to his house or property, other than possibly a burned fence.

Officials described the plane as a light twin engine aircraft that would be able to hold up to six passengers. The Sangamon County sheriff said three people died in the crash though it was not immediately clear if more people were on the plane. Officials have not said where the plane was coming from.

The Sangamon County coroner reported to the scene at the crash.

Authorities from multiple municipalities and counties have responded to the scene. No further details were immediately available.
