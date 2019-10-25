3 dead in Gary house fire, officials say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Three people have died in a house fire in Gary, officials from the ATF Chicago bureau confirmed Friday afternoon.Gary fire fighters and emergency responders were at the scene of the first near 20th Street and Noble in the Northwest Indiana city. The Lake County Coroner had also been called to the scene, and the Indiana Fire Marshall confirmed they were assisting the Gary Fire Department and the Gary Police Department in their investigation.A man at the scene told ABC7 Eyewitness News that his 53-year-old mother, 34-year-old brother and possibly his cousin, who is in her mid-20s, were at the scene. Officials have not yet released any information about the victims or confirmed the man's account.The circumstances surrounding the fire were not immediately clear.An investigation led by ATF Chicago is ongoing.