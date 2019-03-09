3 dead, including middle school student, in bus crash

By MARK OSBORNE
At least three people are dead, including one child, after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Oklahoma.

The accident happened late Friday near Bowlegs, Oklahoma, on Highway 99 in Seminole County, about an hour southeast of Oklahoma City, according to ABC affiliate KOCO.

Two adults died in the SUV, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. One child died on the bus.

Seminole County Sheriff Shannon Smith told The Ada, Oklahoma, News that the student who died was on an athletic team from Konawa Junior High School.

"It is absolutely devastating for our community and especially the family," Konawa High School principal Karis Reaves said. "They had played Okemah [a town one hour northeast of Konowa] and were returning to Konowa."

Konawa is 20 minutes south of Bowlegs, where the accident took place.

Seven other people were injured in the crash, according to authorities, but it was not clear how seriously they were hurt or which vehicle they were in.

The Seminole Police Department shared on Facebook at about 9:20 p.m. local time that the highway was closed due to the fatal accident: "You WILL NOT be able to get through in either direction, or get close to the collision. Please pray for the families of this tragic situation."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel, body taken to Huntley funeral home
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
Man killed in NW Side hit-and-run ID'd, surveillance image of car released
New travel requirements coming for Americans headed to Europe
Aurora victim sues Illinois State Police
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind, rain Saturday
Show More
Pritzker releases graduated income tax plan, reaction mixed
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
ON CAMERA: Wa. school bus slides down snowy hill
Loaiza gets 3-year prison sentence for cocaine
Legendary NYC mob boss Carmine Persico dies at 85
More TOP STORIES News