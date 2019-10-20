3 displaced in Grand Crossing fire

Fire truck

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Three people were left homeless Sunday after a fire ravaged a home in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The fire was reported Sunday morning near the intersection of 69th Street and Kimbark Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. Three people have been displaced.

Additionally, one person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said. Their age and gender were unknown.

Sunday's incident was the second fire near that intersection this year. The first fire, in April, consumed two vacant buildings.
