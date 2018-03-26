3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd

Three members of a family were killed in a horrific crash in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 20year-old Amra Dilji, 48-year-old Edije Dilji and 57-year-old Serif Dilji, all of the 8900-block of North Parkside Drive.The 16-year-old son who was driving the car survived and is hospitalized with critical injuries. He has not been identified."Just stops your heart right there," said Stan Dubicki, assistant manager of Ice Land Ice Arena where Amra worked. "She was a fantastic kid, worked hard. Came to work every day with a smile.""It's sad, having the 16-year-old wake up to know that his whole life is shattered," said Karolin Makhail, neighbor."This is very bad tragedy, very bad," said neighbor Stanley Pelowski.The crash occurred at the intersection of Rand and Golf Roads at about 6:05 p.m. Police said the 16-year-old was behind the wheel of the car at the time.Police believe the son tried to make a left onto Golf Road at the same moment a silver car came through the intersection. The impact was so intense, police said, it threw the family's Volkswagen from the road, killing all three passengers instantly.Firefighters had to cut the 16-year-old from the car. Investigators said his condition improved Monday.The driver of the silver vehicle had minor injuries and was hospitalized.Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.