3 firefighters hurt in West Town blaze

Three Chicago firefighters were hospitalized Friday morning after battling an apartment fire in the city's West Town neighborhood.All three are expected to be okay. Two firefighters suffered shortness of breath due to heat-related issues and a third injured his shoulder.The heat from the flames combined with hotter temperatures were a major challenge for firefighters in this incident.The fire started at a two-story building on West Grand Avenue between North Racine Avenue and North May Street. Approximately 120 firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m.When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames on the second floor of the building. Those flames spread to the fourth story of the building next door. Both buildings sustained extensive damage.Officials said there were seven people who either lived or worked inside the two buildings. The Red Cross was on the scene early Friday morning, offering assistance to those who needed it.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.