3 girls charged after pepper spay used in South Loop attempted robbery

Three girls under the age of 15 have been charged after pepper spray was used during a robbery attempt in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three girls under the age of 15 have been charged after pepper spray was used during a robbery attempt in the South Loop Saturday, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred inside a store in the first block of East Roosevelt Road at about 6:40 p.m. Police said the three suspects pepper-sprayed someone and tried to take her wristlet.

The suspects are children, ages 12, 14 and 15, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects from inside the store.

"They're using pepper spray on people, that's pretty scary and dangerous," said Officer Jose Jara, Chicago Police Department.

The incident came at a time when CPD data shows robberies in the first district are down by 41 percent to date this year compared to last year. The department credits their robbery suppression team.

Still, the president of the Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance, Tina Feldstein, said crime in the Roosevelt-Wabash-State Street corridor remains a concern.

"We know there's going a lot of traffic always in this particular location as well as engage the community," she said.

They were charged with armed attempted robbery.
