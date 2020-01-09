3 hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in Libertyville, police say

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- Three people were hospitalized after a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles in north suburban Libertyville Thursday morning.

The crash happened on US Hwy. 45, just south of Route 137, at about 7:45 a.m., Libertyville police said.

Three adult drivers were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The other drivers refused medical attention.

The Lake County major crash team is investigating the crash.

No other details are known at this time.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
