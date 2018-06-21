3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation

Three people have been transported to hospitals after the Chicago Fire Department responded to a suspicious package in the Loop Thursday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people have been transported to hospitals after the Chicago Fire Department responded to a suspicious package in the Loop Thursday morning.

The suspicious package was reported at 131 South Dearborn Street and a hazardous materials team responded, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three people were transported in good condition and 17 people refused transport, CFD said.

At about 10:50 a.m., CFD said the hazmat situation was secured.

The package was in the mail room of the third floor of the building. The third floor houses a government immigration office.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the suspicious package. ABC News reports that the suspicious package involved an envelope which somehow caught fire.

Chase Bank is one of the building's tenants.

"Everything currently is under control and everyone is safe and accounted for," said Johana Danz of Chase Corporate Communications.
