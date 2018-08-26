3 hospitalized after Naperville fire

NAPERVILLE, Ill. --
Three people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Sunday morning at an apartment building in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters responded about 8:25 a.m. to a call of a fire at the building near 5th and Ogden avenues, according to the Naperville Fire Department. The first fire crews on the scene found a fully involved fire in one of the units.

The unit's residents made it out of the building before firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

Four people received medical treatment at the scene, and two of them were later taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, the fire department said. A firefighter was also transported to the same hospital. Their conditions were immediately known.

No further information was made available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
