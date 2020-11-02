fire

1 killed after Lansing apartment building fire

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire in an apartment building in south suburban Lansing has sent three people to the hospital, authorities said.

One person, who reportedly on the first floor, has died, officials confirmed late Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a 3-story apartment building in the 3000-block of Bernice Avenue at about 3 a.m. and the fire was reported on all three floors.

At least three people were transported to hospitals, with one person injured while jumping and two others reporting breathing difficulty.

Two police officers were also checked out for smoke inhalation. Authorities said they were alerting residents to get them out of the building.

The building has six units in it and six families have been displaced by the fire.

The fire appeared to be struck shortly after 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is not known.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lansingfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Firefighters battle blaze at Gilberts construction company
Elderly woman dies after being pulled from Glenview house fire: officials
South suburban barbecue restaurant damaged by fire
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final day of early voting is here
Dolton police shooting caught on video; teen's mom demands transparency
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in Kenosha, WI court
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Halloween weekend violence
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old
Show More
NU student arrested after Evanston protest turns violent overnight: police
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, breezy Monday morning
IL reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases
Pres. Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus
More TOP STORIES News