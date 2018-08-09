3 hurt in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A woman and two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove past and someone inside fired several shots, according to Chicago police. The vehicle then drove away east on Arthington toward Independence.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the neck and torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

One of the 16-year-old boys was shot in the leg and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger, police said. The other was shot in the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingchicago shootingchicago violenceChicagoLawndale
Top Stories
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
60,000 rubber ducks float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby
Texas authorities seek sex offender with ties to Chicago
'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Show More
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News