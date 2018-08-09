3 hurt in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A woman and two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.They were standing on the sidewalk at 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove past and someone inside fired several shots, according to Chicago police. The vehicle then drove away east on Arthington toward Independence.The 19-year-old woman was shot in the neck and torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.One of the 16-year-old boys was shot in the leg and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger, police said. The other was shot in the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.Area North detectives were investigating.