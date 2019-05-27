Log ride crashes, injures family of 3 at California amusement park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Authorities say three members of a family were injured, one critically, when they were ejected from the log ride at a Southern California amusement park.

Fire officials say the ride malfunctioned and one of the log-shaped vessels overturned Saturday at Castle Park in Riverside.

Officials say riders were thrown from the vessel and trapped in the water.

Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta says a woman was hospitalized in critical condition. A man and 10-year-old boy were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Guzzetta says a pump apparently malfunctioned, preventing the flow of water onto the track. He says when the log descended from one of the falls, there wasn't enough water to slow it down and it crashed.

The log ride is closed during an investigation but Castle Park will remain open through the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaamusement rideamusement parku.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Ill. House expected to vote on bill to remove abortion restrictions
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old being evicted
Man, 65, killed in Hawaii shark attack
Show More
Surveillance image released of Lincoln Park sex assault suspect
Man accused of dragging state trooper on West Side charged
Chicago AccuWeather: Potential for severe storms Monday afternoon, evening
Schaumburg police: 2nd child offered a ride by stranger
Live Radar: Severe thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News