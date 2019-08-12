3 Illinois towns named 'safest college towns in America'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three towns in Illinois have been named the safest college towns in America, according to SafeWise.
The home security company came up with a list of the top 50 safest college towns in the United States by zeroing in on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in each city.
Deerfield, Ill., home to Trinity International University, came in at #2 on the list. According to SafeWise, Deerfield had the smallest number of violent crimes with five.
Edwardsville, Ill., where Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville is located, came in at #21.
Naperville, Ill., which houses North Central College, came in at #22.
SafeWise also found that half of the cities on the list had fewer than one violent crime incident per 1,000 people.
Click here to view SafeWise's list of 50 Safest College Towns in America of 2019.
