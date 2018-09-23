3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells

Three Illinois men are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup near Wisconsin Dells.Columbia County sheriff's authorities say the men were in a Toyota 4Runner that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection on State Highway 127 on Saturday.Authorities say the Toyota SUV apparently failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The three men died at the scene. Authorities say they apparently were not wearing seat belts.The 33-year-old woman who was driving the pickup was flown to UW Hospital. Her passenger, a 33-year-old man, was taken to another hospital.Names and hometowns of the victims were not released.