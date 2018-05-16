3 in custody after chase ends in fiery crash near Garfield Park

Three people are in custody after a double shooting led to a police chase and ended in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people are in custody after a double shooting led to a police chase and ended in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

A gray Honda Civic burst into flames after rear-ending a Volvo near West Jackson Boulevard and North Hamlin Avenue near Garfield Park.

Police said they were trying to pull over the Civic because it matched the description of the vehicle used in an earlier shooting.

Dean Delis, who was driving the Volvo, said he pulled over when he realized officers were trying to make a stop.

"As I saw the sirens, the car that was being chased, a car was coming down full speed. As I was pulling over, he just lost control and smashed right into my back end," Delis said.

After the crash, three men jumped out of the burning car and tried to run, but officers quickly caught them. Weapons were also recovered at the scene.

Police said it all started with a double shooting in the 3200-block of West Walnut Street, on the other side of Garfield Park. The driver of the Civic and a passenger allegedly got out and began shooting at two men who were walking down the street, striking one in the right arm and the other in the left leg.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one man was listed in good condition and the other man's condition stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word yet on any charges.

Area North police are handling the investigation.
