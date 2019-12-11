3 in custody after shots fired at police during traffic stop in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO -- Three men are in custody after shots were fired at police Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in South Shore on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 12:05 a.m., officers on patrol requested assistance in an attempt to make a traffic stop for a black jeep in the 6900 block of South Merrill Avenue.An additional CPD squad car came to assist in the stop and while the squad car was behind the stopped vehicle police said a man from the jeep allegedly opened fire on the officers.No officer was struck or injured.Police said the jeep then attempted to flee and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of East 67th Street.The passengers of the jeep, three adult males, attempted to run from the crash, but were all taken into custody, police said. Two weapons were found.One man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after complaining of lightheadedness, police said. He is in good condition.Charges are pending against all three men, police said.No shots were fired by officers, police said.