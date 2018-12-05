3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel

CHICAGO (WLS) --Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after someone released an irritant at the Peninsula Hotel in Chicago, authorities said.
Investigators say someone sprayed the irritant, possibly mace, at a hotel worker and then took off. It happened on the 14th floor of the hotel at 745 North Rush Street.
The release of the irritant prompted a hazmat response to the hotel. Three people were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.