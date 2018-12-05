3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after someone released an irritant at the Peninsula Hotel in Chicago, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after someone released an irritant at the Peninsula Hotel in Chicago, authorities said.

Investigators say someone sprayed the irritant, possibly mace, at a hotel worker and then took off. It happened on the 14th floor of the hotel at 745 North Rush Street.

The release of the irritant prompted a hazmat response to the hotel. Three people were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmathotelChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
South suburban band teacher charged for sharing child porn
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Lincoln Park woman alarmed by violent dog attack
Show More
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Plan unveiled to reconfigure Logan Square traffic circle
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
More News