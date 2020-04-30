3 injured in CTA bus, vehicle crash in Loop: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people including a CTA bus driver were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle crash in the Loop, police said.

According to Chicago police, around 4:20 a.m. the bus was in the 100-block of North LaSalle Drive when a black sedan traveling at a "high rate of speed" southbound on LaSalle, ran through a red light and crashed into the bus, causing it to strike the side of a bank building.

The bus driver was pinned under the dashboard and had to be extricated by firefighters, police said. The driver was transported to Northwestern Hospital and in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Two bus passengers were also transported to Northwestern Hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.

The driver of the sedan, identified as a 29-year-old man, was not injured, police said.

Citations are pending.
