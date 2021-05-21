Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, crash leaves 3 injured

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured in Dan Ryan shooting, crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting and crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway has left three people injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 2:09 a.m. near Garfield Boulevard.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out latest conditions on our live traffic map

The Chicago Fire Department said a 39-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

The fire department said two women, ages 27 and 20, were both transported to St. bernard Hosptal in good condition with injuries from the crash.

Illinois State Police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with long gun arrested in Loop after violent attacks: VIDEO
CFD rescues man who fell 40 feet down ventilator shaft
Fake rental home ads popping up across Chicago area
Tinley Park members demand state to clean up abandoned site
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Kyle Rittenhouse set to make 1st in-person court appearance
SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary: VIDEO
Show More
2 charged with shooting that injured 2-year-old girl in Little Village
System outage caused long lines at multiple airports
Dance coach shot, killed while leaving South Side coffee shop
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, warm Friday
Former Cook County Public Defender says she has no regrets
More TOP STORIES News