3 injured in explosion at East Chicago, Ind. cleaning facility

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5467095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD flew above a business in East Chicago, Ind. that has been destroyed by a fire and reported explosion Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Heavy smoke and flames near East Chicago after an explosion at the TAC East Inc. in the 2000-block of Gary Road. Three people injured. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/fHWC0keloi — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) August 14, 2019

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Three workers were injured after an explosion at an East Chicago, Ind. cleaning facility Wednesday morning, authorities said.The explosion occurred at about 7:15 a.m. at TAC East Inc. in the 2000-block of Gary Road. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing extensive damage to the building housing the business.The three employees suffered third-degree burns and are hospitalized in stable condition."We saw one guy running through the parking lot over there, flailing his arms like this, and screaming We saw another guy was kind of chasing him," said witness Lamonte Smith."Whenever you have a flammable product in the air and it meets an ignition source, it is going to flash, so they were basically flash burned by the explosion," said East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna.Authorities said the explosion occurred as employees were cleaning out a semi-trailer tank. Authorities believe there was an accelerant like jet fuel in the truck led to the explosion, which occurred about 30 yards away from other tankers that were full of gasoline.