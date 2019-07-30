3 injured in I-57 rollover crash on South Side; NB lanes reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a rollover crash on I-57 on the South Side and that led to the closure of northbound lanes of the expressway are closed Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred at about 3:49 a.m. near 111th Street. Two people were ejected from the vehicle. One person was hospitalized in serious condition and the conditions of the other two injured have stabilized police said.All northbound lanes of I-57 were blocked at 107th Street before reopening shortly before 5:30 a.m.