3 injured in I-57 rollover crash on South Side; NB lanes reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a rollover crash on I-57 on the South Side and that led to the closure of northbound lanes of the expressway are closed Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 3:49 a.m. near 111th Street. Two people were ejected from the vehicle. One person was hospitalized in serious condition and the conditions of the other two injured have stabilized police said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

All northbound lanes of I-57 were blocked at 107th Street before reopening shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parktrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man boards Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park
9 cars damaged by fire in scrap yard on Far South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid Tuesday
Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Show More
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Father charged after boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
More TOP STORIES News