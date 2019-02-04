3 injured in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park; NB lanes reopen

Three people were shot Monday afternoon while driving on northbound I-57 near 127th Street in south suburban Calumet Park, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle exited the expressway at 127th Street after the shooting, which occurred just after 4 p.m., police said.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down Monday between 147th/Sibley Boulevard and 127th Street as police investigate, but reopened before 8 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the exit ramp at 127th Street was still closed.

Police said the victims were taken to local hospitals. No information was immediately available on their conditions.
