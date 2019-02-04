3 injured in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park; NB lanes shut down at 127th Street

Three people were shot Monday afternoon while driving on northbound I-57 near 127th Street in south suburban Calumet Park, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle exited the expressway at 127th Street after the shooting, which occurred just after 4 p.m., police said. All northbound lanes are shut down in the vicinity as police investigate.

Police said the victims were taken to local hospitals. No information was immediately available on their conditions.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
