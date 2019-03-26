3 injured in Palos Hills house fire

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people, including a police officer are recovering after flames tore through a house in Palos Hills Tuesday morning.The fire occurred in the 8800-block of West 101st Street.Firefighters rescued one man who was trapped in the basement, firefighters said. He was pulled through a window to safety. Another resident was also hurt.An injured police officer was transported to a hospital by another police officer.All three people breathed in too much smoke, but they're expected to be okay, firefighters said.