3 injured in pin-in crash in the Loop: officials

CHICAGO -- Three people were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday in the Loop.Authorities responded about 1:36 a.m. to the first block of Lower Wacker Drive for a two-vehicle pin-in crash, Chicago police and fire said. A man, whose age isn't known, was driving a 2012 Acura SUV when it struck a 2015 GMC while turning left at an intersection.Three people were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, fire said.The man driving the Acura, was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 23-year-old man driving the GMC was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.A 29-year-old woman who was in the GMC was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.The driver of the Acura was cited for improper left turn and failure to reduce speed, police said.