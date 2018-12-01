3 injured in Portage Park apartment fire

Three people were injured in an apartment fire early Saturday.

An apartment fire in the Portage Park neighborhood injured three people early Saturday.

Officials said the fire broke out at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Laramie Avenue.

One woman in her 60s was taken to Community First Hospital in critical condition. Two other women were also taken to Community First, one in serious condition after suffering from an asthma attack and one suffering from exhaustion.

Firefighters rescued the women from the building. It is unclear what caused the fire.
