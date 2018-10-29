3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway; Inbound lanes reopened

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were injured in a shooting ont he Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people inside a car were injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:14 a.m. near Marquette Road. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Two others were injured by debris, authorities said. They are expected to be OK.

Illinois State Police shut down the inbound lanes from 79th Street to Marquette Road at about 4:30 a.m. All entrance ramps from 79th Street to Marquette Road are closed as well.
LIVE TRAFFIC: CHECK OUR MAP FOR LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Shortly before 7 a.m., police reopened the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan. Lanes were initially closed between 87th Street and Marquette Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficchicago shootingexpressway shootingchicago crimeChicagoPark Manor
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Body found at North Side construction site
Sisters give birth at Hinsdale hospital hours apart
Calif. woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Trauma recovery center serves survivors of violent crime in Cook County
Lion Air crash: Indonesian airline's 737 crashes into sea, killing 189 on board
Student fatally shot at Matthews, NC high school; 1 in custody
Trump accuses media of being 'the true Enemy of the People'
Show More
Police: Sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Suspect to appear in court Monday
Cesar Sayoc, suspect in pipe bomb scare, to appear in court Monday
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta
More News