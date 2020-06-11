3 injured in Volo house fire

VOLO, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a house fire in Volo, fire officials said.

Crews are still at the scene of the house fire in the Lake County, Ill., town.


Witnesses at the scene reported hearing explosions from the garage of the home in on Terra Vista Court, and there were large amounts of black smoke. When crews arrived, they found the garage, car and part of the housing structure on fire.

Three people were taken to the hospital, fire officials said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.


There is no official word yet on the cause of the fire.
