3 injured, including 2 cops, in Englewood crash

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were among the three people injured in a vehicle crash Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

Just after 1 p.m., a Chevrolet was southbound on Lowe Avenue when it tried to make a left onto 63rd Street and hit a marked police SUV traveling with its lights and sirens activated, Chicago police said.

The two officers and the driver of the Chevrolet were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries, police said. None of those injuries were thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 28-year-old woman, was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
