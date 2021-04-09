4 injured, including baby, in crash on I-94 ramp to I-290

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including a baby, were injured in a crash on a ramp from the Dan Ryan Expressway to the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 6:55 a.m. Police said three adults and a baby were transported to hospitals. Further details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The northbound ramp from I-94 to westbound I-290 is closed while police investigate.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
