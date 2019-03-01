3 injured, including two CPD officers, in West Woodlawn crash

Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash involving a squad car in the West Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday night, police said.Two officers on their way to a call of a man with a gun were traveling south on Cottage Grove Avenue when their squad car collided with a Kia sedan traveling west on Marquette Road at about 11:23 p.m., police said.The two officers and the man driving the Kia were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.The Kia driver was cited for not yielding to an emergency vehicle with lights on.